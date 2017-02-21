Lady Cats take district championship

Mac McLeod photo Livingston Academy Lady Wildcats are the District 8-AA Tournament champions after having defeated the number 2 team in the state, Upperman Lady Bees, on Friday night (See “LA upsets #2 Upperman in 3 OT thriller” on page 1B), then winning 57-48 over Smith County in the championship game Saturday. By Mac McLeod, OCN Sports “That’s a long way from 11-13,” Livingston Academy head coach Lesley Riddle stated shortly after Saturday night’s District 8, 2AA championship game over Smith County. “This team was down and struggling and here they are tonight, district champs. That’s a remarkable run.” Indeed it was as the Lady Cats, who finished the regular season with an 8-6 record and finished 18-13 after winning their last seven straight toppled the Lady Owls 57-48. It wasn’t impressive, but it was the climax to an otherwise up and down journey. “We were just simply tired,” LA’s scoring machine, Mikala Brown, said after the game. “After that game last night, (a triple overtime win over the state’s number 2 team, Upperman) we’re about as drained as we could be, but we managed to hold it together to win. That’s the fun part.” Brown got unanimous agreement from her surrounding teammates as they awaited the trophy presentation. “Sometimes I didn’t think I had enough strength to get a free throw to the net,” teammate Kellsey Ray laughed. “We were tired for sure.” Tired or not, the Lady Cats took an 11-6 first quarter lead and were never headed. Katie West opened the scoring for Livingston, got two free throws from Brown, two 3-pointers from Leah Parker, and a free throw from Jaci Baltimore, then played a smart slow down game from there on out. Smith County, playing for the championship for the first time in some 10 years, stayed close and trailed by 8, 28-20, at the half. West opened the third period with two field goals, Ray followed with two more 3-pointers, and for all practical purposes, the game was over. Brown led the team Saturday night with 14 points after posting 36 the night before, but it was all she had to score, getting double digit help from Ray with 11, West with 10, and Parker with 11. Baltimore added 9 and Amy Rogers put up 2. Livingston put five players on the 11-girl All-Tournament Team that included Baltimore, West, Ray, and Parker while Brown was named Most Valuable Player. Livingston will be at home Friday night for a 7 p.m. regional game against Notre Dame, the number 4 seeded team from District 7 2AA.