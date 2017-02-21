Drug arrests come as result of investigations

Lyndon Johnson photo Livingston Police Department Patrolman Jerry Rhoton, left, and Chief Greg Etheredge arrive on the scene after a 911 call indicated a black Hyundai hatchback hit the storefront at Puckett’s Furniture on West Main Street Friday, Feb. 17. There was no serious damage to the store or the car, but the driver reportedly was arrested for DUI. By Lyndon Johnson, OCN Staff DUIs bookended the weekend for Livingston Police Department, with officers making two drug arrests as a result of investigations. The first came Friday evening, Feb. 17. That’s when a 911 dispatch said a car had reportedly run into Puckett’s Furniture on West Main Street. According to the report filed by LPD Officer Andrew Neff, Kathy A Berardi, 50, of Knoxville, was driving a black Hyundai that appeared to have struck the storefront. There was no serious damage to either Puckett’s or the car. Officer Neff was joined at the scene by Patrolman Jerry Rhoton, Sgt. Chris Billings, and Chief Greg Etheredge, the report said. A narrative by Rhoton said the original 911 call indicated the driver may have been impaired. Upon arrival, Rhoton said officers made contact with Berardi and a passenger, identified as Dwain Michael Schubert, 35, of Laurel, MD. Rhoton said the car’s gear lever was still in Drive and the engine was still running when officers arrived. “Kathy appeared very disoriented and had difficulty obtaining her driver’s license upon request,” Rhoton said. “Her speech was very slurred and she seemed confused and upon exiting the vehicle was unsteady on her feet.” Meanwhile, Neff said he spoke to Schubert, whose “eyes appeared to be glossy” and who was “unsteady on his feet and was swaying while he was standing there.” Berardi was charged with DUI and booked into Overton County Jail on $2,000 bond, and Schubert was booked into the jail on $250 bond for public intoxication, the report said. The next case came when officers were dispatched to Pecan Street to look for a couple of people who may have had warrants out for their arrest, according to a report from Neff. “The subjects were supposed to be in a green Ford Ranger,” Neff said in his narrative. Neff said he spotted the vehicle on Pecan Street heading toward Upper Hilham Road. He said he followed it to a gas station on Bradford Hicks Drive, at which point he said he made contact with the driver, identified as Bobby Allen Kirk, 47, of Celina. “Upon speaking to Mr. Kirk it was discovered that Mr. Kirk had a suspended driver’s license,” Neff said. Neff said he ran the tag number on the pickup truck, and records indicated it was expired. However, he said he noted the truck had a 2017 sticker on the license plate. Neff said he checked the 2017 sticker and found it had a different number than the license plate. License plate stickers issued in Overton County are marked with the number of the license plate to which they are issued, according to Etheredge. Neff said when he ran the license number on the sticker, it came from a red Dodge owned by a local attorney. “Upon placing Mr. Kirk under arrest, Mr. Kirk was searched, and a green vial was discovered in his front pocket. Inside the green vial was a white rock-like substance,” Neff said, noting that the substance was believed to be methamphetamine. In addition to charges of simple possession of methamphetamine and theft of property valued at less than $500, Kirk also was cited for driving on a suspended license and a registration violation, Neff said. He was booked into Overton County Jail on $1,000 bond, the report said. LPD got another possible DUI call Sunday evening, Feb. 19, where the caller stated some suspicious males had walked through the drive-thru at Taco Bell on West Main Street and that there was a suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot of the business that had its interior light on. Neff said he arrived on the scene to find the vehicle in question still running and still in gear with its interior light on. He said he observed a male subject inside the vehicle, and he said the man appeared to be passed out. “I knocked on the window and the subject woke up and appeared to be very confused as to where he was,” Neff said. “I asked the male subject to step out of the vehicle, and when he opened the door, I could smell a strong odor of marijuana. “The male subject still had a taco in his hand when he woke up, and the male subject had what appeared to be cheese and sauce all over his fingers and also had some on his pants as well,” Neff added. The man was identified as Anthony A. Robbins, 19, of Albany, KY. Neff said Robbins exited the vehicle and handed over his driver license, at which point Neff said he observed Robbins was “very unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech.” Neff said he performed a field sobriety test on Robbins and determined he was unfit to drive. Upon searching Robbins, Neff said he found a marijuana joint and a silver vial containing 13-1/2 alprazolam bars in his shirt pocket, a clear baggie containing 8-1/2 alprazolam bars inside his right pocket of his blue jeans, and a plastic baggie inside the vehicle containing a green leafy substance Neff believed to be marijuana. Neff said he also recovered rolling papers from Robbins, who reportedly refused to submit to the implied consent law and give blood to be tested. “While he was signing the paperwork for the implied consent, Mr. Robbins asked me what city he was in and even appeared to be confused that he was still not in Cookeville,” Neff said. Robbins was booked into Overton County Jail on a raft of charges: DUI, violation of the implied consent law, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) in a quantity of less than 1/2 an ounce, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $3,000.