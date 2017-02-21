Quit Week proclaimed in Overton County

submitted photo On hand for the signing are, front row from left, Rebecca Vaughn, health educator, County Executive Ben Danner, Kelly Amonett, APN, middle row, Christy Collins, CSS, Jennifer Davidson, RN, Megan Reeder, RN, CLC, back row, Missy Kirk, LPN, George Ivey, MD, and Health Department Director Andy Langford. Overton County Executive Ben Danner has proclaimed February 13-17 Tennessee Quit Week in Overton County. “It’s Quittin’ Time in Tennessee” is an opportunity to celebrate Tennesseans who have quit using tobacco products and inspire more people to join them. “We support anyone who lives in, works in or visits Overton County and wants to stop using tobacco as part of our efforts to make this a healthier community,” Executive Danner said. “We’re also encouraging our local health care providers to talk with patients about tobacco use and share resources for quitting with those who use tobacco.” Tennessee Quit Week is part of a statewide effort led by Tennessee Department of Health to raise awareness of Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine and other free resources available to help Tennesseans quit smoking and/or using other tobacco products. Overton County Health Department Director Andy Langford said, “We are here to encourage, support, and assist anyone trying to break the addiction to nicotine and move toward a life free from smoking, dipping, and/or using other tobacco products. “We know how hard it can be to kick the habit. Call or come see us, call the QuitLine, talk with your health care provider – do whatever it takes to learn about all of the options available that can help you succeed.” Smokers can call Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine, use a web-based program or attend in-person counseling services and may receive free FDA-approved nicotine replacement therapy. Those interested may call Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) to speak with a counselor who will help assess the addiction and help create a quit plan. For more information and resources, including an online cessation tool, visit www.tnquitline.org. Tobacco users who receive treatment report higher satisfaction with overall health care received compared to untreated tobacco users, according to U.S. Public Health Service.