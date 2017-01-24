Livingston campus recognized by TN Senate

Senator Paul Bailey, left, presents a Tennessee Senate Proclamation to Michael Powell, director of Vol State at Livingston. The Proclamation recognizes Vol State Livingston as an outstanding institution of higher education that has served students throughout the Upper Cumberland for 25 years.

Volunteer State Community College at Livingston was recently honored by the Tennessee Senate with a Tennessee Senate Proclamation recognizing it as an outstanding institution of higher education that brings honor to the State of Tennessee.

Vol State Livingston was applauded for its commitment to excellence in higher education and providing services to students from Clay, Jackson, Overton, Pickett, and Putnam counties for 25 years.

Vol State at Livingston is a degree-granting center that offers more than 20 associate of science (AS) degree programs that can be completed on the Livingston campus.

For more information about Vol State Livingston and class offerings visit the campus at 113 Windle Community Road, call (931) 823-7065 or visit the website at www.volstate.edu.